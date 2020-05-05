Venezuela blames U.S. for "mercenary attacks" on its coast

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the Venezuelan armed forces have thwarted an attempt to unload mercenary groups onto the country's central coast on Sunday, blaming the United States for the "provocations and attacks" in recent weeks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that several people were captured in the operation, including one individual who confessed to "being a veteran agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency."

The release said that "Venezuelan military deserters and a former member of the United States Army Special Forces have taken responsibility for this failed operation."

Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on Sunday that "Colombian terrorist mercenaries" were also involved in the maritime invasion. Colombia denied any part in the event later on Sunday.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry also noted that the operation "took place in the midst of a global pandemic, disregarding the call of the (UN) secretary-general for a cessation of hostilities in the world.