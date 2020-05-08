Peru's agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19

Peruvian Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Jorge Montenegro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the ministry reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Yesterday, May 6, 2020, the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Jorge Montenegro, received a positive result for the test that was carried out for COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the official, "after learning of his diagnosis, has been complying with social isolation and following the recommendations of the doctors for his speedy recovery."

Montenegro is the first member of President Martin Vizcarra's cabinet to test positive for COVID-19.

The Peruvian Congress, which has been holding some sessions virtually, has reported a total of 10 infected legislators to date.

Peru is currently under a state of emergency, which includes quarantine and curfew measures, whereby the government hopes to stop the spread of the virus.

Peru has registered 58,526 confirmed cases and 1,627 deaths from the disease according to the latest report from the ministry of health on Thursday.