Egypt reports 488 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Egypt on Saturday reported 488 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 8,964 and the death toll to 514, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Khaled Megahed, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry, said in a statement that 57 coronavirus patients left hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 2,002.

All COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, Megahed said.

Egypt extended a nationwide night-time curfew until the end of the holy month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Egyptian government has recently started easing the anti-coronavirus restrictions by reopening some services and offices closed over the past six weeks.

As part of a "coexistence plan" to live with the pandemic, Egypt intends to maintain some precautionary measures while resuming certain economic activities.