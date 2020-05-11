Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark
The Philippines’ confirmed coronavirus infections have broken past the 11,000 mark, the health ministry said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 292 additional cases, bringing the total to 11,086. It recorded seven more deaths, increasing the total to 726 while 75 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,999.
