Peru sees 68,822 cases of COVID-19, 1,961 deaths
Peru on Monday reported 1,515 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, raising the total number to 68,822, with 1,961 deaths from the disease, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of those infected, 6,648 have been hospitalized, 785 of them in intensive care units and on respirators.
"Of the total positive cases, to date 22,406 people completed their period of quarantine or were discharged from a health center," the Health Ministry said.
The capital Lima continues to have the country's worst outbreak, with 44,333 people testing positive.
Peru's lockdown has been extended until May 24.
