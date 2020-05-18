Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,704, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Four new cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,659 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 45 remained hospitalized with two in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.