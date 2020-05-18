5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Miyagi Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Monday, the weather agency here said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 12:00 p.m. local time, was centered offshore, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.