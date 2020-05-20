Peru's COVID-19 caseload reaches 99,483, deaths climb to 2,914

Peru on Tuesday reported 99,483 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,914 have died from the disease, since the first case was detected two months ago, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Currently, 7,526 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals, with 883 in intensive care units and on ventilators.

"We have to continue to strive to have more hospital beds and intensive care unit beds ready," President Martin Vizcarra said at a press conference.

He also urged Peruvians to take precautionary measures to prevent spreading the virus, including social distancing, using a face mask and washing hands frequently.

Medical College of Peru has warned that the nation's healthcare system has been overwhelmed by the number of patients, leading hospitals to become centers of transmission due to a lack of proper personal protective equipment.