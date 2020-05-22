Pinduoduo beats revenue estimates as online shopping demand soars

Other News 22 May 2020 17:22 (UTC+04:00)
Pinduoduo beats revenue estimates as online shopping demand soars

China’s Pinduoduo Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Friday as more people shopped on its e-commerce platform during coronavirus lockdowns that have shut most brick-and-mortar outlets, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Stay-at-home orders have boosted demand for online shopping as people stock up on groceries and food items from home and sellers too turn to online platforms to run down inventories.

The growth rate of active buyers in the 12 months ended March remained robust, reaching 628 million, representing an increase of 42% year on year. It took PDD only five years to raise the number above 600 million, further narrowing the gap with competitor Alibaba Group that reported on Friday that annual active consumers reached 726 million by end of March.

The company said its average daily orders since May are close to 65 million, compared with around 50 million before the pandemic outbreak.

Its net loss widened to 4.12 billion yuan in the quarter ended March 31, from 1.88 billion yuan a year earlier.

The e-commerce company known for its deep discounts, said revenue rose 44% to 6.54 billion yuan ($916.63 million), beating estimates of 4.97 billion yuan, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

However, quarterly revenue dropped sharply from 10.79 billion yuan it reported for the fourth quarter last year.

Pinduoduo Vice President David Liu said the sequential fall in revenue was due to the company’s efforts in helping farmers and vendors on its marketplace get through difficult times.

“Pinduoduo supported small and medium-sized companies by offering the lower effective advertising rates, directed traffic that we could have otherwise monetized to dedicated channels for medical supplies,” Liu said.

Excluding items, the company lost 2.73 yuan per American depository share compared with estimates of loss of 1.97 yuan per ADS.

Pinduoduo’s shares were up 4% before the start of trading.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia suspends construction of Khudoni HPP
Georgia suspends construction of Khudoni HPP
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021
Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments in oil sector
Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments in oil sector
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia suspends construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 18:19
TABIB talks recent peak of COVID-19 cases recorded in Azerbaijan Society 18:12
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021 Oil&Gas 18:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on production of construction materials Finance 18:07
Over 600 healthcare workers in Azerbaijan test positive for COVID-19 Society 18:06
Uzbekistan opens new technology park in Andijan city ICT 18:03
Re-export of cars from Georgia decreases Business 17:53
Turkmenistan, Netherlands consider shipbuilding co-op opportunities Business 17:50
US congressman urges Georgia to allow US investments in Anaklia port project Construction 17:43
Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' Other News 17:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments in oil sector Oil&Gas 17:38
Pinduoduo beats revenue estimates as online shopping demand soars Other News 17:22
AzDimension talks game programming, development plans ICT 17:19
Azerbaijan detects 106 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:17
Anglo Asian Mining talks projects in Azerbaijan under updated strategy Business 17:16
Georgia's research center reveals three scenarios of economic dev't Business 17:11
Social security expenses surge in Azerbaijan Finance 17:09
Turkmenistan discusses tourism development with WTCF Business 17:00
Azerbaijani manufacturer of PVC-windows, doors suffers fall in demand Business 16:58
Azerbaijan sees markable growth in gas production Oil&Gas 16:49
Georgia appoints new ambassador to Austria Georgia 16:40
Uzbekistan allocates additional funds to restore Syrdarya region's infrastructure Finance 16:37
Georgian National Bank releases statistics on transactions by bank cards Finance 16:31
Production of oil products increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:17
Tourists coming to Georgia may have to submit COVID-19 test results Tourism 16:17
Russia’s Bashkortostan eyeing increase of halal products export to Kazakhstan Business 16:16
SOCAR subsidiaries in Turkey get foreign trade capital company status Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan ramps up production of computers ICT 16:03
Azerbaijan to participate in UNESCAP meeting in Bangkok Business 15:46
Portuguese resort to test all residents ahead of summer season Europe 15:45
Kazakhstan extends deadlines for renewable energy producers Oil&Gas 15:41
Turkmenistan’s state concern, Japanese Sojitz mull joint chemical projects Business 15:37
Uzbekistan aims to boost business activity in country's Andijan region Business 15:22
Export of Italy-produced goods to Kazakhstan increases in 1Q2020 Business 15:15
Azerbaijan increases health research expenditures Finance 15:14
Videoconference held between Signify executives, Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Azerbaijani mobile operators bolster revenues ICT 15:02
Kazakhstan ups revenue from road cargo transportation Business 14:59
French Development Agency supporting energy reforms in Georgia Oil&Gas 14:53
Turkey sees drastic fall in number of tourists from France Turkey 14:52
Pakistan's PIA aircraft with 107 passengers on board crashes in Karachi Other News 14:46
Spanish agricultural company ready to invest in Uzbekistan's horticultural sector Business 14:39
Amazon to hire 50,000 temp workers in India as lockdown boosts demand US 14:24
Uzbekistan's natural gas production sees serious decline Oil&Gas 14:24
Turkmenistan, Iran, Uzbekistan mull cargo transportation co-op Transport 14:22
Message on the occasion of Ramadan holidays by Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
Turkish Energy Ministry bans construction company from local tenders Turkey 14:14
Turkey's cargo deliveries to Kazakhstan climb Turkey 14:14
Uzbekistan, Belarus eye to expand bilateral cooperation Finance 14:13
PM: Georgia needs to keep up certain restrictions due to COVID-19 Georgia 14:12
Georgia completes another stage of construction at Kutaisi Airport Construction 14:09
Propylene production in Azerbaijan climbs Oil&Gas 14:00
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey drops big in April 2020 Turkey 13:59
Turkmen officials reveal progress on reforms in agro-industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:58
Russia's rail transport giant working on project for Uzbekistan Transport 13:57
ADB to allocate its 2019 net income to support developing member states in COVID‐19 battle Business 13:39
Turkey sends 50 medical ventilators to Uzbekistan as humanitarian aid Uzbekistan 13:37
TAP starts filling Albanian section with gas Oil&Gas 13:36
Constant increase in oil prices not sustainable, says Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 13:33
Azerbaijan allocates 533M manat from state budget to support coronavirus-affected spheres Finance 13:23
Turkey sees sharp decline in number of companies with Azerbaijani capital Turkey 13:15
Fruits, vegetables export from Uzbekistan significantly down Business 12:55
Bakcell offers 50 GB just for 30 AZN in the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 12:53
Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases Other News 12:53
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 12:38
Turkmenistan calls for closer cooperation to ensure regional stability, security Turkmenistan 12:37
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 12:23
Kazakhstan’s president appoints ambassadors to Philippines, Australia Kazakhstan 12:22
Belarus to invest in Georgia's dairy business Business 12:19
Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths Russia 12:15
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender Tenders 12:13
Azerbaijan's NBCO to introduce collective lending system Finance 12:11
Gold price slips in Azerbaijan on May 22 Finance 12:05
US provides additional support to Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:44
Kazakh airlines to resume flights from Atyrau city Transport 11:38
Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman Europe 11:38
Renault could disappear and needs to be able to adapt - Le Maire Europe 11:36
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 11:36
WHO Country Office: Azerbaijan aims to purchase new developed tests Politics 11:33
A scientific article by Azerbaijani scientists was published in a book prepared by the authoritative international publishing house Society 11:29
Uzbekistan invests in family entrepreneurship development Finance 11:28
Heydar Aliyev Foundation: Azerbaijan’s joining REACT-C19 project - bright example of successful co-op with int'l organizations Society 11:15
WHO Office in Azerbaijan: Support to partners in pandemic response to continue Society 10:57
Ambassador: EU remains true friend of Georgia Business 10:51
UzAuto Motors begins selling cars in Belarus Transport 10:48
Azerbaijan's SOCAR subsidiary boosts methanol production Business 10:42
Azerbaijan's Finex Kredit NBCO reveals data on loans issued to SMEs Finance 10:34
UK retailers suffer record fall in April amid COVID lockdown Europe 10:33
Uzbekistan's construction materials import decreases Construction 10:26
Kazakhstan eyeing complete resuming of domestic air flights Transport 10:21
Uzbekistan to attract investments in development of information technologies ICT 10:21
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:04
German tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic Europe 09:57
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan exceeds 3,000 Uzbekistan 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Azerbaijani NBCO discloses amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 09:41
Russia boosts import of cement from Turkey Turkey 09:38
Iran, UK trade halted by coronavirus Business 09:37
Oil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic Oil&Gas 09:13
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:12
All news