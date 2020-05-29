Singapore reports 611 COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 33,860, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

A total of 1,337 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 19,631 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.