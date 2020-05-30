Magnitude-5.4 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 9:06 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 101 km, about 202 km southeast of Sarangani town.

The institute said the tremor was also felt in the towns of Alabama, Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani Province and Tupi town in South Cotabato Province.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".