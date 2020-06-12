Egypt reports 1,442 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 40,000

Egypt confirmed on Thursday 1,442 COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections registered in the country since mid-February to 39,726, said the Egyptian Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the 15th day in a row for Egypt's COVID-19 daily infections to surpass 1,000, with a record 1,536 cases on May 31.

Meanwhile, 35 patients died from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,377, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

On the same day, 402 coronavirus patients were completely cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 10,691, the statement said.

Megahed reiterated that all COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care "in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization."

He noted that the capital Cairo and the nearby provinces of Giza and Qalioubiya have reported the highest numbers of COVID-19 infections in Egypt, while the provinces of the Red Sea, Matrouh and South Sinai saw the lowest.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the respiratory disease on March 8, both of whom were foreigners.

Since March 25, the Egyptian government has been imposing a nighttime curfew as a key precautionary measure in combating the deadly virus.

On Thursday, the government announced it will reduce the current nine-hour curfew to eight hours from June 14 to 30, amid a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

The country will also resume foreign tourism and aviation services in some coastal provinces with the least COVID-19 infections as of July 1, after they have been suspended since March 19 over coronavirus concerns.

The most populous Arab country has already started gradual reopening of services and offices, and allowed operation of over 200 hotels for local tourists with 50-percent capacity after they were given official hygiene safety certificates.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak and China later returned favor by sending three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

Since mid-April, Chinese doctors have held three video conferences with Egyptian counterparts to share their experience in the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.