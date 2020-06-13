10 dead, 117 injured in east China tank truck blast

Ten people were killed and 117 others injured after a tank truck exploded and veered off an expressway in east China's Zhejiang Province Saturday afternoon, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion that occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the village of Liangshan in the city of Wenling, has caused the collapse of some nearby residential houses and factory workshops along the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway, according to the local sources.

Firefighters and rescuers are looking for possible missing persons in the debris.

Lu Fang, who works at a nearby restaurant, told Xinhua that she heard a loud bang, and thought it was a flat tire commonly heard along the expressway. But people immediately started sharing news of the blast in WeChat groups, and some photos and videos showed the front of a row of houses had been shaved in the explosion.

"The glass on the windows and doors of my home were all shattered. Luckily my mother and brother were unharmed," she said.