Peru's COVID-19 caseload nears 250,000

The Peruvian Ministry of Health reported on Friday 3,537 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 247,925, with 7,660 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of all the positive cases registered so far, 10,445 patients have been hospitalized, with 1,126 in intensive care units on ventilators, the ministry said.

"Lima continues to be the region with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, with 141,512 (cases)," it added.

Peru, which will continue to be under quarantine and a curfew until June 30, has the second highest number of infections in Latin America, second only to Brazil.