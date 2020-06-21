5.3-magnitude quake hits 57 km southwest of Masachapa, Nicaragua

21 June 2020
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 57 km southwest of Masachapa, Nicaragua at 08:58:29 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.47 km, was initially determined to be at 11.4193 degrees north latitude and 86.8903 degrees west longitude

