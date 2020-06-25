6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on Thursday struck off the east coast of Chiba Prefecture in Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at around 4:47 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 35.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km.
The quake logged 5 minus in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
