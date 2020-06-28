India COVID-19 death toll rises to 16,095 as total cases reach 528,859

India's federal health ministry Sunday morning said 410 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 19,906 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 16,095 and total cases to 528,859, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the biggest single day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Sunday, 16,095 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Saturday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 508,953, and the death toll 15,685.

According to ministry officials, so far 309,713 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 203,051," reads the information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of all states via video conference on June 16 and 17 to chalk out the strategy to help the country to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.