Sudan extends full curfew in Khartoum State

The Sudanese government on Sunday decided to extend the full curfew in Khartoum State for one more week starting Tuesday to prevent the COVID-19 spread, the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government also decided to extend the closure of airports for domestic and international passenger flights until July 12.

The Sudanese government imposed a three-week full curfew on Khartoum State on April 18. The full curfew has since been extended for four times.

Sudan has so far reported 9,257 COVID-19 cases, including 572 deaths and 4,014 recoveries.

China has been offering help to Sudan in its fight against COVID-19.