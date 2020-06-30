Boko Haram militants killed in Nigerian military airstrikes in northeast region

Scores of Boko Haram militants were killed in multiple airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian military in the country's northeast state of Borno, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Saturday's airstrikes followed days of aerial surveillance missions by the military in Warshale, a settlement in Borno, John Enenche, spokesman for the Nigerian military, said in a statement.

The missions conducted by two military jets found that the settlement was being used by the terror group to launch attacks.

During the airstrikes, several structures in the camps of Boko Haram were destroyed and some terrorists were neutralized, Enenche added.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamic state in northeastern Nigeria, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.