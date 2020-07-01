Chile reports 279,393 cases of COVID-19, with 5,688 deaths

Chile on Tuesday raised the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country to 279,393, with 5,688 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, 3,394 new cases and 113 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris stated at a press conference that the country is beginning to see an improvement in the number of confirmed cases.

"We have 16 percent fewer new cases now compared to the last 14 days," the minister said.

Chile is currently under a state of emergency and a curfew, its borders remain closed, classes have been suspended, and non-essential trade has been prohibited.