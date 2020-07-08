Philippines confirms 2,539 new coronavirus cases, biggest single-day increase

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 2,539 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest single-day increase in confirmed infections, and five additional deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,314 while infections have reached 50,359, a fifth of which were confirmed in the past five days.

The government has warned it might tighten anew the world’s longest lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. It eased quarantine restrictions in the capital in June to partially restart the economy.