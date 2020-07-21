Natural disasters kill 5 in northern Vietnam

Natural disasters, mainly downpours, floods and landslides, hit some northern mountainous provinces of Vietnam over the past few days, causing at least five people dead and three others injured, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The five deaths and two of the injuries were in Vietnam's northern Ha Giang province while the other injury was in northern Cao Bang province, the news agency cited Vietnam's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control as reporting.

The natural disasters also inundated 524 houses and eroded 57 others in Ha Giang province.

As many as 215 ha of rice and crops were flooded while two hydropower plants in the province were made halted due to landslide, according to the report.

In the first six months of this year, 47 people died and 130 were injured in Vietnam due to natural disasters, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The disasters, mainly typhoons, floods and landslides, also caused economic losses of nearly 3.4 trillion Vietnamese dong (147 million U.S. dollars) during the period, said the committee.