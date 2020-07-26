Over 16 mln people infected with COVID-19 globally - US research university

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide surpassed 16 mln, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing TASS.

The organization, which calculates its own statistics on the basis of data obtained from international organizations, federal and local authorities, said 16,046,986 people contracted COVID-19 and 644,582 of them died.

Most cases were confirmed in the United States (4,178,021), which is followed by Brazil (2,394,513) and India (1,385,635).