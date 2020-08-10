Brazil reports 572 more deaths from COVID-19

Brazil on Sunday reported 572 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 101,049, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the 24-hour period, tests detected 23,010 new cases of infection, raising the total caseload to 3,035,422.

Brazil on Saturday passed the 100,000 deaths mark and the 3 million infections mark, maintaining its place at No. 2 in the ranking of the world's largest outbreaks of COVID-19, only after the United States.

The state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populated, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 25,114 deaths and 627,126 cases of infection, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,080 deaths and 178,850 cases, and Ceara with 7,954 deaths and 188,542 cases.