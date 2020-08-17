Mexico president says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be ready early next year
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expects to be able to put a COVID-19 vaccine into use in the country during the first quarter next year, he said in a video on Twitter on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
His government has struck a partnership with Argentina and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc to produce a vaccine for distribution throughout Latin America.
