6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles central Philippines

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook Masbate province in the central Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

No casualties and damage have been reported yet.

The institute said the quake, which struck at around 8 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 1 km, about 5 km southwest of Cataingan town of Masbate province in the Bicol region.

The institute said the tremor was also felt in Mapanas town in Northern Samar province, Legazpi City in Albay province, Lezo town in Aklan province, Iloilo City, Capiz province and many provinces in the central Philippines.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks.