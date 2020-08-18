Chile opens bidding to build 5G network

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Monday launched public bidding for building the national 5G network, which he said will fully incorporate the South American country into the digital society, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pinera touted the new technology for being faster and more powerful than the current 4G network, saying it will generate investment of up to 3 billion U.S. dollars in infrastructure over the future five years.

"We must prioritize the application of 5G technology in sectors that are essential for our compatriots, such as health, education, transportation and natural disaster management," Pinera said at a ceremony at the presidential headquarters in Santiago.

The 5G network is expected to not only boost communication between devices, but also promote smart cities by allowing vehicles on the road to interact, avoiding accidents and traffic jams, and optimizing the use of streets and highways, "improving quality of life in cities, making them friendlier for the elderly and safer for children," Pinera said.

The network will become a strong engine of job creation at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced economic activity and employment, he added.