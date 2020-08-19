Philippines reports 4,650 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths
The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 4,650 new coronavirus infections and 111 additional deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 173,774, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have increased to 2,795.
The government on Wednesday relaxed a strict lockdown in the capital and nearby provinces, allowing more business establishments to resume operations.
