Measuring Impact to Drive Lasting Change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) has released its Annual Development Effectiveness Report (ADER) for 2019.

ICIEC actively supports Member Countries’ to achieve their development agendas, working in alignment with their unique path towards prosperity. The Corporation fulfills this role by mitigating trade-related political and commercial risks through shariah compliant insurance solutions.

The ADER highlights the tangible impact of ICIEC’s work on furthering human development and well-being within OIC Member Countries, including the Corporation’s impact on facilitating lasting development by providing insurance solutions for imports and exports of essential commodities, and the construction of critical infrastructure.

“The 2019 ADER results further cement ICIEC’s continued commitment to delivering on its mandate of supporting trade and investment in our 47 member countries” said ICIEC CEO, Mr Oussama Kaissi. “Assisting member countries in their economic development and diversification is the underlying goal of each transaction ICIEC makes. Analyzing the impact of our work is therefore critical to measuring our success.”

The ADER is available on ICIEC’s website at https://iciec.isdb.org/ader.

