Chile reports 391,849 COVID-19 cases, 10,671 deaths

Chile's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a total of 391,849 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 10,671 deaths from the disease, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,813 new cases and 93 more patients died.

Of the new infections, 1,265 people reported symptoms and 453 were asymptomatic. No information was available on the remaining 95 cases.

Chilean health authorities also reported 366,063 people have recovered from the disease.