Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold bilateral talks

Other News 30 August 2020 21:44 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistani and Afghan officials will hold talks in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday to review bilateral cooperation in various fields including security and economy, Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistani delegation at the second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), while the Afghan side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab, according to the statement.

APAPPS was established in 2018 to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional engagement in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the statement, adding that the first review meeting was held in Islamabad in June 2019.

"The framework comprises five Working Groups focused on Politico-Diplomatic, Military to Military Coordination, Intelligence Cooperation, Economy, and Refugee Issues," the statement said.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said that during the second meeting, all five working groups under APAPPS will review the implementation status of earlier discussions and decisions, with a view to taking the process forward.

APAPPS provides an important forum to address common challenges and deepen mutual trust and understanding, and effective utilization of the APAPPS mechanism is pivotal in advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, prosperity and development, according to the statement.

