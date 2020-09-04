Iraq reports highest 5,036 daily COVID-19 cases, 252,075 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,036 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak of the disease, raising the total number in the country to 252,075, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included 1,941 in the capital Baghdad, 366 in Wasit, 349 in Basra, 315 in Nineveh, 273 in Duhok, 245 in Dhi Qar, and 243 in Karbala, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 84 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 7,359, while 3,611 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 191,368.

The new cases were recorded after 23,802 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,694,285 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

The ministry frequently attributed the recent increase of COVID-19 infections to the lack of public compliance with the health instructions, as well as to the increased testing capacity with more labs in Baghdad and other provinces.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case emerged in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.