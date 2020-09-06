Airstrikes kill 8 militants in northern Afghanistan

Eight militants have been confirmed dead as military planes struck a gathering of Taliban militants in Charbolak district of northern Balkh district on Saturday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Taliban militants were gathered in Sabzikar area of the restive district to target security checkpoints, but the security forces in pre-emptive offensive launched air raids on the gathering Saturday, killing eight insurgents on the spot, forcing them to disperse, the official said.

This is the second air attacks on the Taliban militants in northern region over the past couple of days. In the first airstrikes, two militants were killed and a Taliban command and control center was destroyed in Qaysar district of Faryab province on Friday.