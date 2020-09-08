Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 126,960
Brazil on Monday reported 310 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 126,960, said the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Additionally, 10,273 new infections were reported, taking the national count to 4,147,794.
Brazil has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, only behind the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections after being surpassed by India.
In the hardest-hit state of Sao Paulo, home to 46 million inhabitants, the local government said deaths have decreased by 22 percent in a month.
