Singapore reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 57,454 in total

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 57,454, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, five are imported cases, and there are no community cases.

On Monday, 38 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 56,802, the ministry said.

There are currently 53 active cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 572 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.