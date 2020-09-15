Satellite of China's video platform Bilibili sent into space

China's popular video sharing platform Bilibili said its first made-to-order satellite, which blasted off on Tuesday, would be used to offer views of space and the Earth to the public, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The satellite was launched atop a Long March-11 carrier rocket in the Yellow Sea. It was successfully sent into a sun-synchronous orbit.

It is expected to observe the Earth and other celestial bodies and collect high-quality color videos for use in popular science and data services.

Li Ni, vice board chair and chief operating officer of Bilibili, said the satellite will provide footage for the production of videos to be updated regularly on Bilibili, which will cover various fields like science, technology, humanities, charity and education.

In the future, the satellite will also provide customized service such as aerial photography for Bilibili users, according to Li.

Established in June 2009, Bilibili is a burgeoning video platform popular among young Chinese.