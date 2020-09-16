Brazil once again exceeds 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19

Other News 16 September 2020 06:30 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil once again exceeds 1,000 daily deaths from COVID-19

The Brazilian government announced on Tuesday that the number of daily deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has tripled, with 1,113 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, while the number of new cases more than doubled, with 36,653 cases registered in the same period, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With these new fatalities, the death toll rose to 133,119, while the total number of cases rose to 4,382,263.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected by the virus, with 901,271 cases and 32,963 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 244,418 cases and 17,180 deaths.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian government authorized the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to double the number of volunteers participating in vaccine studies, from 5,000 to 10,000.

