Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,773, the National Health Commission said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,607 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 166 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.