Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 149,000

Brazil reported 729 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 148,957, the health ministry said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, about 27,750 new infections were reported, taking the national count to 5,028,444, said the ministry.

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday and is the third worst hit by the pandemic after the United States and India. The country also has the world's second-highest death toll, after the United States.