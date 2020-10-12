China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite

China successfully launched the Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite, which will be used in ecology, agriculture and surveying, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation announced Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Corporation’s page in the WeChat social network, the launch took place on 00:57 local time via a CZ-3B carrier missile from the Xichang Launch Center. This has become CZ-3B’s 349th launch.

The satellite will also provide early warning for upcoming natural disasters and assist in natural disaster relief.

China actively develops its national space program, by developing meteorological, telecommunication and navigation satellites, as well as Moon colonization technologies. In early August, China launched its first Martian research project. Beijing also looks forward to researching asteroids and mining them for raw materials.