Argentina extends COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 8

Argentina decided to prolong its isolation and social distancing measures meant to control the spread of the novel coronavirus until Nov. 8, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"From the day the (current) quarantine expires, we will continue the measure for another 14 days," said the president during a visit to the province of Misiones.

Argentina became the fifth country in the world and the second in Latin America to hit 1 million cases of COVID-19 earlier this week. "The virus has spread beyond the cities. It is also in small towns, and it is logical that this happens when people continue to travel," Fernandez said.