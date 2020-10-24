Argentina extends COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 8
Argentina decided to prolong its isolation and social distancing measures meant to control the spread of the novel coronavirus until Nov. 8, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"From the day the (current) quarantine expires, we will continue the measure for another 14 days," said the president during a visit to the province of Misiones.
Argentina became the fifth country in the world and the second in Latin America to hit 1 million cases of COVID-19 earlier this week. "The virus has spread beyond the cities. It is also in small towns, and it is logical that this happens when people continue to travel," Fernandez said.
Latest
Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkish Defense Ministry
Ukraine's ex-president, Vice Chair of Museum of Jewish Heritage send letter to Azerbaijan's president
Firing at Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia is flagrant breach of int’l law - UK Member of parliament
France becomes 2nd EU country with over 1 mln COVID-19 cases, record daily caseloads haunting Europe
Military volunteers, equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed in directions of Khojavend, Fuzuli (VİDEO)
Information on alleged artillery shelling of Khankendi and Khojavend districts by Azerbaijan - not true
Chairperson, deputy chairperson of US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association appeal to US Secretary of State
Yerevan not interested in peace, wants to escalate conflict, make it a regional one, says Azerbaijani's First VP