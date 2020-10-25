Brazil reports another 432 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reported another 432 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 156,903, the government announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, 26,979 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,380,635.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has also been the most affected, with 1,089,255 cases and 38,726 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 298,823 cases and 20,171 deaths.

Brazil is the second country in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in number of cases, behind the United States and India.