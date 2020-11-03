Brazil reports 179 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Monday reported 179 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 160,253, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the past day, tests detected 8,501 new cases, bringing the national count to 5,554,206.

The daily increase in new cases and deaths are approximately half the current average due to delays in reporting because of the Day of the Dead holiday over the weekend, which saw thousands of Brazilians visiting tombs of family and friends at cemeteries across the country.