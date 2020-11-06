5.1-magnitude quake hits 157 km ENE of Hachinohe, Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 157 km ENE of Hachinohe, Japan at 17:16:54 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 16.9 km, was initially determined to be at 40.9401 degrees north latitude and 143.2746 degrees east longitude.
