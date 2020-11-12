3 soldiers killed in southern Somalia blast

At least three soldiers were killed on Wednesday night in a blast in Kismayo town in the southern region of Lower Juba, officials of Somalia and witnesses confirmed on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aidid Saleman Hashi, Jubaland's Environment and Tourism minister said suspected al-Shabab militants attempted to kill him with a bomb in the town, but he escaped unharmed.

"The militants planted a landmine at the corner of my bed room, but I was not there at the time. Three soldiers who were in the room were killed," Hashi said.

He added security forces later came and cordoned off the area making operations but they have not made any arrest so far.

"In the evening, we heard a huge blast. People said it was a bomb blast targeting the minister's house," Salah Jeyte, a resident said.