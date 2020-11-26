China, Kyrgyzstan to boost pragmatic cooperation

Kyrgyzstan is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with China and will create favorable conditions for Chinese enterprises to operate in Kyrgyzstan, Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with China, and bilateral cooperation within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results, Novikov said during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, according to a press release of the Chinese embassy here.

Novikov said that the Chinese government and people have provided tremendous support and assistance to the Kyrgyz government and people in the fight against COVID-19, for which Kyrgyzstan has expressed sincere thanks.

Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates China's success in the fight against the epidemic and is ready to further deepen cooperation with China in battling the disease, he said.

Novikov exchanged views with the Chinese ambassador on enhancing the freight transport capacity of China-Kyrgyzstan border ports.

In addition, he assured the Chinese side that Kyrgyzstan will make every effort to protect the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens and companies in Kyrgyzstan, and strive to create favorable conditions for the operation and development of Chinese enterprises here.

Du said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Kyrgyzstan have helped and supported each other, and the traditional friendship between the two countries has been strengthened even more in the joint fight against the epidemic.

China sincerely hopes that Kyrgyzstan will maintain social stability, as well as overcome the epidemic and achieve economic development at an early date, she said, adding that China will continue to provide assistance within its capabilities.