WHO reports new daily record high of over 747,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 747,000 new daily cases of novel coronavirus were recorded globally in the past day, bringing a total number of infections to 61.29 million and becoming a new record high number of single-day cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, another record high number of over 13,000 coronavirus-related deaths was registered, pushing the death toll to the 1.44 million mark.

As of 18.48 (GMT+4) on November 28, as many as 61,299,371 coronavirus cases and 1,439,784 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 747,082 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 13,296.

To date, the previous record high of 668,953 cases was reported on November 14 and a record high number of 12,432 deaths on April 17. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 54% of daily COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (405,399). Europe goes second (236,050 cases), followed by South East Asia (53,082).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (12,763,997), followed by India (9,351,109), Brazil (6,204,220), Russia (2,242,633), France (2,157,332), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,589,305), Italy (1,538,217), Argentina (1,399,431), Colombia (1,280,487), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,028,089).