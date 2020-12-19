Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 185,650 on Friday after 823 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In the same period, tests detected 52,544 cases of infection, raising the total caseload to 7,162,978 since the start of the outbreak in Brazil on Feb. 26.
The federal government published a resolution in the Government Gazette announcing that, as of Dec. 30, both Brazilians and foreigners arriving at airports must be able to present negative results of a COVID-19 test. Land and coastal borders will remain closed.
Latest
Optimization of customs tariffs to contribute to Azerbaijan’s transformation into Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO)