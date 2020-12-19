Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 185,650 on Friday after 823 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the same period, tests detected 52,544 cases of infection, raising the total caseload to 7,162,978 since the start of the outbreak in Brazil on Feb. 26.

The federal government published a resolution in the Government Gazette announcing that, as of Dec. 30, both Brazilians and foreigners arriving at airports must be able to present negative results of a COVID-19 test. Land and coastal borders will remain closed.