Factory blast kills 3 in northeast China

Three people died in a chemical plant explosion in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province early Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll was increased to three after two missing people were found and confirmed dead, according to local authorities.

The accident happened at around 12:46 a.m. Saturday in a workshop of a chemical company in the city of Anda. It also left four people injured, including two seriously, said the municipal government.

The fire caused by the blast was put out at 3:50 a.m. and rescue work was concluded after the two missing were found.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.