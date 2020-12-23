Bus plunges into ravine, killing 12 in Bolivia

A full passenger bus plunged 100 meters into a ravine in southwest Bolivia, leaving at least 12 people dead and injuring more than 20, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the town of Ocuri, in southwest Potosi department, the regional police chief, Juan Carlos Alarcon, told reporters.

Thanks to "timely police intervention," authorities were able to "assist the wounded and deceased, and initiate investigations into the incident," Alarcon said.

A witness told reporters one of the bus tires appeared to have blown out, preventing the vehicle from properly turning a curve and causing it to plunge into the ravine.

Others blamed the accident on a lack of visibility due to fog amid the rainy season.

Experts will investigate the possible causes of the incident to determine who or what was responsible, said Alarcon.